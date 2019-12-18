Hartal evokes mixed response in Kozhikode

The dawn-to-dusk State-wide hartal called by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Welfare Party of India (WPI) and other organisations to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) evoked partial response in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

Except for minor skirmishes between hartal supporters and bus operators and shopkeepers, especially in rural areas, the hartal passed off peacefully. In one of the incidents, stones were pelted at a bus and an autorickshaw at Kasturikulam in Nadapuram region. Two activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested in connection with the incident.

Shops and business establishments mostly remained closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Despite threats from protesters, a few provision stores and restaurants remained open at Valayam.

Hartal supporters forcibly downed shutters of shops at Vanimel.

Shops on S.M. Street, Mavoor Road and at Palayam remained closed even though the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi had announced that shops would remain open during the hartal.

However, educational institutions and government offices functioned normally. But attendance was reported to be moderate in many offices.

Private buses kept off the road, while some buses carried out services in the hill regions.

KSRTC services

In a relief to commuters, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated services in most parts of the district.

Private vehicles, two-wheelers and autorickshaws were seen plying on the roads in the city and its suburbs.

Two hartal supporters were taken into custody in connection with the blocking of a school bus at Mukkom. The police had to chase a mob that attempted to block vehicles coming from outside the State at Poovattuparamba.

Protesters including women who took to the streets at many places were taken into custody. Social activist and ex-Naxalite Grow Vasu was among those who took out a protest march near the moffusil bus stand.

Police were deployed in the city and rural areas to prevent untoward incidents. The police arrested protesters who tried to close down three hotels on Mavoor Road.

At Calicut varsity

A group of pro-Left organisations took out a march on the Calicut University campus on Monday evening.

The Students’ Federation of India, All Kerala Research Scholars’ Association, and those representing teachers and non-teaching staff participated.

The students’ union of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, on Monday night organised a protest on their campus against the Act. Around 500 people participated in it.

Students pursuing nursing, dental and paramedical courses too were present.