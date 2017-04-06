Hartal cripples life in district

Kozhikode: The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), protesting against the alleged police attack on Mahija, mother of Jishnu Pranoy, an engineering student who was found dead after allegedly being tortured by his college authorities, hit life in Kozhikode district on Thursday.

Only motorbikes and a few private cars were found on city roads. Hartal supporters blocked vehicles at several places in the district. Passengers were stranded for hours at railway stations. Meanwhile, the free service offered by the police and voluntary organisations came to the rescue of passengers.

A3 Special Educators, a body of professionals working for the welfare of differently-abled children, opened a free food distribution counter for stranded passengers at the Kozhikode railway station. Fifa Kallayi, another voluntary organisation, came up with free pick-and-drop facility for people who were on emergency trips.

The hartal had the support of majority of traders in the district, with shops and commercial establishments remaining closed till 6 p.m. Only some wayside eateries functioned to cater for stranded passengers. Attendance was quite low at government offices.

Meanwhile, a march taken out by BJP workers to the City Police Commissioner’s office led to a minor scuffle with the police. The irate protesters were dispersed using water cannons. Some party workers, who tried to block emergency auto-rickshaw services in the city were also cleared from the spot.