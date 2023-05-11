HamberMenu
Harshina to relaunch agitation seeking fair compensation

May 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Leaders of various political parties taking a pledge in support of K.K. Harshina in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Leaders of various political parties taking a pledge in support of K.K. Harshina in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

An agitation seeking justice and fair compensation for K.K. Harshina, who claimed that a surgical instrument was left behind in her stomach after a surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in 2017, will be launched on May 22.

‘Botched’ surgery: Harshina withdraws protest after Minister’s promise

This was announced at a meeting convened by an action committee comprising various political parties here on Thursday. K. Praveenkumar, District Congress Committee president, who opened the meeting, accused Health Minister Veena George of going back on her promise. Ms. Harshina had called off her agitation in March after Ms. George promised to favourably look into her demands. Mr. Praveenkumar said that the government later decided to release ₹2 lakh as compensation to her. However, Ms. Harshina declined the money saying it was inadequate. The second round of agitation would begin outside the medical college hospital on May 22, Mr. Praveenkumar said.

