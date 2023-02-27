Harshina stages hunger strike outside Kozhikode MCH

February 27, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

K.K. Harshina, a native of Adivaram near Thamarassery in Kozhikode district, on Monday staged a fast outside the Government Medical College Hospital as a token protest demanding that the details of a forensic probe into a botched surgery, after which a surgical instrument was left behind in her stomach, be made public.

The surgery was performed during a C-section procedure at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health attached to the hospital in 2017. Ms. Harshina spent at least five years with the instrument in her stomach. Its presence was revealed only when she was subjected to a body scan at a private hospital after she suffered a urinary infection. The instrument was removed during another surgery at the IMCH in September last year.

After the incident sparked off a controversy, the Health department deputed at least two teams to inquire into her allegations. Ms. Harshina says that none of their reports had been made public. In January this year, the government also ordered a forensic examination of the surgical instrument. She says that she has been kept in the dark about this investigation as well. Though senior Health officials have reportedly submitted a report to the Health Minister based on the forensic probe, the minister’s office has told her it was yet to be given.

Meanwhile, another internal inquiry conducted by the hospital staff had reportedly denied allegations of medical negligence.

Now Ms. Harshina says that she is experiencing the consequences of the “botched” surgery. She was hospitalised a couple of times recently with health problems. She is seeking a fair compensation now and action against those who are responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, the Kozhikode District Legal Services Authority has asked her to be present at a sitting to be held on March 6 after she filed a complaint with it. Notices have been served on the hospital superintendent and the doctor in charge of the surgery. She told the media on Monday that the future course of action would be decided based on the response from the authorities to the token strike.