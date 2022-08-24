Harold Goodwin to visit Beypore

‘Father of Responsible Tourism’ to review activities by Mission

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 24, 2022 21:10 IST

Harold Goodwin, hailed as the ‘Father of Responsible Tourism’, will be in Kozhikode on August 27 and 28 to review activities undertaken by the Responsible Tourism Mission at Beypore. Mr. Goodwin is the Jury Chairman of the World Travel Market and founder of the International Centre for Responsible Tourism.

His visit coincides with the first anniversary of the Comprehensive Responsible Tourism Project at Beypore. So far, around 400 people in the Beypore constituency have received training in various vocations from the Mission. A tourism resource directory has been published, and several local manufacturing units have been launched as part of the project.

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the new units in the presence of Mr. Goodwin at Vaikom Muhammed Basheer Hall at Chungam, Feroke, on Saturday.

