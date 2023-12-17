GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Harmonium, novel based on life of M.S. Baburaj, released

The book was written by Sahitya Academy Award winning writer N.P. Hafiz Mohammed

December 17, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Writer Subhash Chandran releasing Harmonium, the biographical fiction based on the life of music director M.S. Baburaj, in Kozhikode on December 16. Author of the book N.P. Hafiz Mohammed and musician V.T. Murali are seen.

Writer Subhash Chandran releasing Harmonium, the biographical fiction based on the life of music director M.S. Baburaj, in Kozhikode on December 16. Author of the book N.P. Hafiz Mohammed and musician V.T. Murali are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Fictional biography is not a well-explored genre in Malayalam literature. When writer N.P. Hafiz Mohammed chose to write a book on the life of music director M.S. Baburaj, he chose this genre deliberately, especially because of the latter’s legendary image in Kozhikode.

Harmonium, the novel is a well-researched biography enriched with imagination, indulging in magical realism occasionally. The novel depicts the musician himself releasing the book in his graveyard in the presence of many people who were actually present at the book release on Saturday.

Writer Subhash Chandran, who released the book, pointed out, citing lines from the novel, how music and ‘Babukka’ were ingrained in every fibre of Kozhikode. “There was music in the last bit of blood that I vomited. There was music in the soil of the graveyard where I am buried.”

Mr. Subhash Chandran explained how Baburaj had used intricate notes in his music, which actually sounded hummable but were quite complicated. “He used to hide wonders inside his music,” the writer said, adding that the legends that surrounded Baburaj, as much as his music, created his image. “It is an element that tempts a writer, and Hafiz Mohammed has unearthed it,” he added.

He drew parallels between Baburaj and the mythical character Karnan. “Despite being the son of a well-known musician Jan Mohammed Khan, Mohammed Sabir Babu [Baburaj] had to face ridicule from society,” Mr. Subhash Chandran said, recalling an image in the novel where a young Baburaj always held his harmonium close to his body, like the armour and earrings of Karnan.

Writer Shajahan Madampat presided over the event. Musician V.T. Murali received the book. Mr. Murali and singer Mazha S. Mohammed presented a concert of Baburaj’s songs later in the evening.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / books and literature / books and publishing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.