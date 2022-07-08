Hariyalu Mahotsav begins at Kadalundi

July 08, 2022 20:28 IST

Saplings to be planted under the initiative

Union Minister for Forests, Environment and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav virtually inaugurated Hariyalu Mahotsav 2022 at Kadalundi here on Friday. The festival involves planting 75 saplings in 75 urban forest spaces across the country as part of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. Students planted saplings on the outskirts of the Kadalundi-Vallikkunnu community reserve under the aegis of the divisional forest Officer. Kadalundi grama panchayat president A. Shailaja presided over the event. Besides, Kadalundi, five other urban forests have been identified in the State under the initiative, a press release said.