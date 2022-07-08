Hariyali Mahotsav begins at Kadalundi
Saplings to be planted under the initiative
Union Minister for Forests, Environment and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav virtually inaugurated Hariyali Mahotsav 2022 at Kadalundi here on Friday. The festival involves planting 75 saplings in 75 urban forest spaces across the country as part of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. Students planted saplings on the outskirts of the Kadalundi-Vallikkunnu community reserve under the aegis of the divisional forest Officer. Kadalundi grama panchayat president A. Shailaja presided over the event. Besides, Kadalundi, five other urban forests have been identified in the State under the initiative, a press release said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.