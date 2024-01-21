Haritha Karma Sena service now available to 71% of households in the city

January 21, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

Fourteen months since its formation, the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) is serving 71% houses in Kozhikode Corporation limits. The Sena started functioning in the city in October 2022. Since then, the members have collected around 4.73 lakh bags of waste and ₹9.17 crore in terms of user fee from the houses and establishments that they serve. They have collected around ₹4.45 crores for non biodegradable waste and ₹4.71 crores for biodegradable waste. They collect around ₹33 lakhs per month.

In its initial phase, they had access to only around 27% of the households in the city. But they gained the ground slowly by creating awareness among the local people. Intially, there have been several issues of people questioning the practise of user fee and refused to pay the same. However, they have slowly come around, sources at the Kozhikode Corporation said.

Now 74,867 houses pay the user fee for services of the HKS. Their services has reached around 1.45 lakh households, and the collection from establishments has reached 46%.

The HKS collects non-biodegradable waste from all the 75 wards of the Corporation, while the collection or organic waste has been restricted to 44 wards. However, the non availability of enough Material collection facilities in every ward is creating practical issues. The members are often forced to store the collected waste in bags on the road side. This often leads to complaints from local people.

There are a total of 579 members in HKS of which 507 are women. Their daily wages have been raised from ₹600 to ₹700 in October 2023.