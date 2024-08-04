GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Haritha Bhavanam’ project to make homes self-sustainable

Around 1,000 green homes completed in Kozhikode educational district

Published - August 04, 2024 10:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Haritha Bhavanam’ project, led by the Department of General Education and the Prof. Shobheendran Foundation, has successfully created around 1,000 ‘Green homes’. The District Collector, Snehil Kumar Singh, will announce the completion of the homes at St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian School in the city soon.

The project being implemented with technical support from Niravu Zero Waste Management aims to transform every home in the district, particularly those of teachers and students, into self-sustainable units in terms of waste management, energy conservation, water conservation, and food safety.

The first step involves setting up three waste collection boxes in each home — one for plastic, another for footwear, bags, thermocol, and resin, and the last one for glass. The collected waste is to be handed over to the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) at definite intervals. Participants could share details, including photographs of the boxes and receipts from the HKS, in a dedicated WhatsApp group.

“We envision that the district’s waste management issues will be resolved if all households adopt this method,” said Vadayakkandy Narayanan, president of the Prof. Shobheendran Foundation.

For energy conservation, participants are to ensure that no electric switches remain on unnecessarily in their homes. They will also be encouraged to use energy-efficient equipment and to prevent water wastage.

Cultivating vegetables on the premises is the first step toward food security in green homes. Organic waste produced at home will be used as manure for the cultivation.

Workshops for high school teachers are being conducted in the three educational districts, while primary teachers receive training at the sub-district level. Training for CBSE schools is centered around the Vadakara and Kozhikode Sahodaya school complexes.

A teacher from each school is required to participate in the workshops as the Haritha Bhavanam project coordinator. A committee, including the school PTA president, headmaster, teachers, and students, will oversee project activities. 

So far, workshops have been completed at the Kozhikode educational district level. Workshops in other districts and sub-districts will be conducted soon.

Kozhikode / Kerala / Sustainability

