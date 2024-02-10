GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hareendran Memorial Defence quiz to be held on February 25 in Kozhikode

February 10, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The eighth edition of Hareendran Memorial Defence quiz, an inter-school competition organised by Ex-Airmen Group for Social Excellence (EAGLES) for high school and higher secondary students will be held at the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in Kozhikode on February 25.

The quiz will cover topics such as national security, armed forces, international relations, science and technology, major wars and military literature/cinema/history. Noted quiz master K.P. Sunil will lead the event. Interested persons shall contact 9446021625 or 9496221288 for registrations. Participants, teams of two from a school, are requested to report at the venue by 9 a.m. with authorisation letters from the school authorities and identity cards. 

