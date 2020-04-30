Harbours to ensure smooth trade by small-scale fishers

The functioning of all the four fishing harbours in Kozhikode district has been rearranged to make them beneficial to small-scale fishers and ensure their smooth trade with buyers by maintaining the special protocol laid down by the Health Department to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Though the entry of public will be restricted in harbour areas till the end of the lockdown period, there will not be any ban on the entry of fish merchants who have special tokens.

The Chombal harbour, which remained shut, too is functional now. The harbour was thrown open for business on Thursday following a meeting chaired by District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao with fishermen’s representatives and local body leaders in the area. Boats carrying not more than five fishers will be allowed to be operated from the harbours during the lockdown period.

Harbour management societies are now functioning in Koyilandy, Puthiyappa, Beypore and Chombal harbours to ensure healthy business. Since the conventional style of auctioning has remained suspended due to the lockdown, the management societies will be primarily responsible for fixing the wholesale price in consultation with the district-level authorities. The price will be displayed at the entrance of the harbours to comply with the district administration’s order.

“In Beypore, about 200 small fishing boats are back on track. The daily catch is sold here in a healthy way under the supervision of the harbour management societies and Fisheries Department staff,” says K. Preman, a member of the Beypore Harbour Management Society. He adds that the committee is also getting the support of the police to ensure trouble-free trade in the area.

Fishers who reach the harbours have also been asked to maintain social distancing. In some harbours, barriers have been provided to manage the rush of wholesale buyers who reach the spot from 6 a.m. The support of trade unions have also been sought to control the rush and ensure better coordination with the Harbour Engineering and Fisheries Department.

According to Fisheries Department officials, a special monitoring committee is now functional in the district to closely watch the price fluctuation of available stock in the market. Traders will not be allowed to determine the price on their own as it will be treated as a direct violation of the district-level guidelines and the price fixing mechanism. Helpline numbers have also been given for registering public complaints on unfair fish price.