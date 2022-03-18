Harbours in Kozhikode yet to have kiosks for local buyers

Public forced to purchase huge quantities of fish to avail benefits

Despite the completion of various major development projects, fishing harbours in Kozhikode district are yet to have convenient spaces for the public to purchase fresh stock of fish at affordable prices.

Special kiosks for the public as promised by the authorities are yet to come up at the harbours, thus reserving spaces meant for the facilities for wholesale traders to conduct business.

Though there are five harbours in the district, not a single kiosk is functional or under construction. As a result, individual buyers are forced to purchase huge quantities of fish to avail benefits, as selling small quantities is hardly an option for a majority of traders.

As far as small-scale buyers are concerned, there is little option to purchase premium category fish, as such stock directly goes to large-scale traders doing export business or those who control wholesale trade in the open market. The stock available for the public mostly comprises low-cost fish like sardine and mackerel, they said.

“Though there were promises aplenty to open special kiosks for the public, we are forced to purchase fish in highly unhygienic surroundings. Auctions are conducted in a crude manner by keeping heaps of fish on dirty surfaces,” said V. Sandhya, a housewife who often visits the Puthiyappa harbour. She pointed out that there was no fair calculation of prices, with sellers doing it in a primitive way with no logic at all.

Though Matsyafed has opened a few outlets in the city to sell fresh stock directly collected from harbours, the price factor remains a concern.

Meanwhile, local trade union leaders claimed that there were many sellers at harbours to cater for local buyers. “Many buyers approach them for a cost-effective deal. Despite the absence of kiosks, these sellers are doing good business,” they said.

At the same time, there are buyers who contest union leaders’ claim that small-scale sellers have been charge market rate for the stock with no option to bargain. “We need kiosks controlled by self-help groups, as it will streamline the system,” said Valiyil Satheesan, a resident of Eranhikkal. He added that people were not so keen to purchase fish in unhygienic surroundings.