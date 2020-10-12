Harbours in Kozhikode to resume operations on Monday

Kozhikode

12 October 2020 01:48 IST

Only 50% of workers to be allowed at the facilities

Harbours and fish landing centres, which had remained closed in the district following the COVID-19 outbreak, will resume operations amid tight regulations on Monday.

Only 50% of workers will be allowed at the facilities, in line with the safety measures in place to fight the epidemic in coastal regions.

Accordingly, fishermen and allied workers who have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 alone will be permitted to enter harbours and fish landing centres. They will also have to produce identity cards or passes issued by the harbour management committees concerned. No public entry will be entertained at the facilities.

The conventional auction procedures will not be allowed in the harbour areas as part of the physical distancing protocol. Buyers will have to accept the prices fixed by the harbour management committees.

Wearing of masks will be compulsory for all fishers and allied workers. Boat owners will be responsible for disinfecting boats after each service. Incident commanders will monitor the safety aspects and promptly report suspected cases to the authorities.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, who issued an official order on Sunday permitting the reopening of the facilities, said the decision was taken considering the difficulties facing fishermen.