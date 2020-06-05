Handwashing facility in autos to ensure safe ride

A passenger washing her hands before entering an autorickshaw in Kozhikode city on Friday.

Kozhikode

05 June 2020 19:09 IST

Operator comes up with low-cost model

To ensure the safety of their passengers, autorickshaw drivers in Kozhikode city are planning to fit permanent handwashing and sanitation facilities in their vehicles. To begin with, Hussain Koya, an autorickshaw driver with over 30 years of experience, has come up with a low-cost model in his vehicle.

“We are going through a peculiar situation where we can face the challenge only through our own personal efforts. In Kozhikode city, there are over 4,300 autorickshaws which can play a very big role in fighting the pandemic,” says Hussain Koya who resumed his service in the city two days ago. Koya spent just ₹220 to fix the low-cost handwashing facility in his vehicle. ​

​Auto drivers say vehicles that do not have city service permits too can join the initiative by spending a humble sum for safety purposes. If all are cooperating with the idea, it will become a custom and one of the cheapest options to prevent the infection, they add.​

‘Public reluctant’

​Though there are over 4,000 autorickshaws having the city service permit, only below 300 vehicles are now operating in the city. According to drivers, their income has gone down to unexpected levels as the public is reluctant to opt for the service.

​T.V. Noushad, a functionary of autorickshaw drivers’ union in Kozhikode city, says all operators are aware of safety concerns of passengers and that they have adopted appropriate safety measures. “We do not permit the entry of any passenger without a mask. Also, we have arranged hand sanitisers and water in vehicles for passengers,” he adds. ​

​Considering the high cost of branded hand sanitisers, autorickshaw drivers have also called upon charity organisations and government establishments to come up with viable alternatives. They say large quantities of sanitisers will be required with the resumption of service by the remaining vehicles and the issue should be addressed in a cost-effective way.​

​They also appeal to local administrators to come up with permanent hand-washing facilities near autorickshaw stands and bus bays. The safety issue may prevail for a long time and there should be such public facilities at all possible locations, they say. ​

