Handicraft exhibition by women with Down Syndrome held at Kozhikode Cyberpark

Published - May 24, 2024 01:19 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

An exhibition of handicrafts by women with Down syndrome featured fine pieces of art and highlighted their level of confidence at the two-day event at Government Cyberpark in Kozhikode.

A press release said the exhibits include wooden toys, jute bags, key chains, and garments, brought in from the Vadakara-based Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society and the Craft Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, as well as Sargasheshi, a handicrafts outlet that generates jobs for women with Down syndrome and functions as a centre for handicrafts by adults with intellectual challenges.

The artist-women explained specialities of their handicrafts to the visitors and also engaged in the marketing of the products. They have also been trained in billing through both cash and UPI payment methods.

