Handcuffing of leaders: MSF to approach rights panel

June 27, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - Kozhikode

The State committee of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) has decided to approach the Kerala State Human Rights Commission and the State Police Complaints Authority seeking justice to the two MSF leaders who were handcuffed by the Koyilandy police alleging attempt to wave black flag at General Education Minister V. Sivankutty during a protest against Plus One seat shortage in the Malabar region.

MSF State president P.K. Navas on Monday said a copy of the complaint would be mailed to the Chief Minister and the State Police Chief to know their response on the issue. “Our campus wing district convener T.T. Afrin and local functionary C. Faseeh were ill-treated by the police after the preventive detention on Sunday. They were not even allowed to sit in the police station,” said Mr. Navas.

Flaying the police officers who took the two leaders into custody “like criminals”, he said the legal action was taken even before they waved the black flag. “The police officers at the Koyilandy station also used abusive language against the two. The situation was almost the same on Monday too when our workers staged a protest march to the District Police Chief’s office flaying the police action” he alleged.

In the wake of the alleged police assault, the MSF leadership on Monday decided to continue with an indefinite protest across the State. The State committee leaders said they would launch indefinite agitations in front of the district offices of the Deputy Directors of Education across the State from July 3.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and senior IUML leader M. K. Muneer also came in support of the arrested leaders and alleged that the police were taking a biased approach. Mr. Satheesan claimed that the MSF leaders were ill-treated at a time when the SFI leaders involved in several cases were still at large. According to Dr. Muneer, the State was witnessing two types of justice- one for the CPI (M) and the other for the rest of the people.

Meanwhile, police officers from Koyilandy station claimed that they handcuffed the two MSF leaders as they continued their protest in the police station as well. The handcuffs were used only by complying with the existing rules and regulations of the department, they clarified.