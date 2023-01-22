ADVERTISEMENT

Hand-written copy of Bhagavad Gita released

January 22, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The book has all the 700 verses and their Malayalam translation

The Hindu Bureau

K.C.U. Raja, head of the erstwhile Zamorin family, on Sunday released a hand-written copy of the Bhagavad Gita with its Malayalam translation, to mark National Handwriting Day.

According to a release, it was written by Varughese Mathew, former head of the department of Physics, Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode. The book has all the 700 verses in 18 chapters from the Bhagavad Gita and their Malayalam translation. It took around 25 days for Mr. Mathew to complete the work. He is right now working as principal, St. Xavier’s College, Eranhipalam, Kozhikode. Johnson Kochuparambil, vice-principal of the college, M. Piyush Namboodiripad, District Medical Officer (in-charge), and P.P. Pramod Kumar, chairman, Pazhassi Raja Charitable Trust, among others, were present.

