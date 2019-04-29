Half-marathon against substance abuse evokes warm response

Hundreds participated in the half-marathon organised by the Excise Department as part of its Vimukthi de-addiction campaign in the city on Sunday, sending a strong message against substance abuse. About 500 people took part in the 21-km race, which was flagged off by Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan.

Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh said the event was planned as part of the department’s decision to encourage sports activities among the youth and counter the possibilities of their attraction towards drugs. He said half-marathons would be organised in all districts to spread the message against drug abuse.

Excise Department officials said the participants included even runners from various foreign countries. Expressing solidarity to the cause, there was also a group of transgender activists who took part in the fun ride category flagged off by Mr. Singh.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao, Assistant Excise Commissioner K. Rajeev, Joint Excise Commissioner V.J. Mathews, and Deputy Commissioner V.R. Anilkumar were present to lead the event.

Cultural events highlighting the theme, ‘Let’s run against drug abuse,’ were also hosted with the participation of students from various educational institutions. All the participants in the marathon event were awarded participation medals. Free caps, T-shirts and bibs were also provided to the participants.