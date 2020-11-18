Kozhikode

Haj panel seeks Arabic varsity in Makhdoom’s name

The State Haj Committee has demanded that the government set up an Arabic university in the name of Shaikh Zainuddin Makhdoom of Ponnani, a leading figure in Kerala’s history.

The Haj committee pointed out that Kerala, in the 15th and 16th centuries, had witnessed immense contributions from the Shaikh Makhdoom family of Ponnani. Zainuddin Makhdoom was considered the first historian of Kerala, it said. Haj committee chairman C. Mohammed Faizi presided over a meeting held on Tuesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2020 12:14:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/haj-panel-seeks-arabic-varsity-in-makhdooms-name/article33120326.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY