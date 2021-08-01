Hairpin curves on Kuttiyadi pass likely to be widened

Project under consideration of State government

The hairpin curves on the Kuttiyadi-Pakrathalam Mountain pass, which are often used as the shortest route to reach Mananthavadi, are likely to be widened considering the increasing flow of vehicles, including inter-State goods carriers. In support of the Public Works Department’s plan, many local landowners in the area have expressed willingness to hand over the required land free of cost to the government.

According to Public Works Department officials, the project under the consideration of the government will address the safety issues on twelve hairpin curves covering the nearly 17-km stretch of the total distance.

For heavy vehicles, these dangerous curves have been posing a safety threat. Increasing accidents during monsoon season have also prompted the administrators to address the issue at the earliest.

The route, mostly used by heavy vehicles during diversion of traffic from the Thamarassery Ghat Road during emergency situations, comes under the category of Major District Roads (MDR). It is maintained by the PWD wings in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. Of the total 48-km distance of the Kuttiyadi-Mananthavadi road, the nearly 17-kilometre stretch between Kuttiyadi and Pakrathalam comes under the jurisdiction of the Kozhikode administration.

Elected representatives from the area have already informed the State government that landowners in the area are ready to spare their land for the widening of the existing curves to 15 metres. According to them, the completion of the work will be a big boost to the domestic tourism industry, as it will ensure better connectivity with Wayanad district.

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has also responded positively to the project with his assurance in the Assembly that it will be taken up seriously for a study by engineers and appropriate development plan will be adopted under any of the convenient local development projects.

A few years ago, there were attempts on the part of the Tourism Department and administrators of Kavilumpara panchayat to beautify the road and make it an attractive route to Wayanad. Reckless waste dumping by passers-by had been brought under control with flawless monitoring and legal action. There were also attempts to improve road visibility by clearing undergrowth with the support of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.