Guns used by poachers’ gang recovered

Kozhikode

22 January 2021 00:17 IST

Bid to attack Forest squad members using guard dogs

A special squad of the Forest Department recovered guns and many other accessories used by a poachers’ gang at Kallanpullu near Poovaranthodu in Kozhikode district on Thursday.

The gang fled from the spot on seeing the squad. Officials, who were part of the inspection, said there were attempts to attack the squad members using guard dogs. A search in the area had been intensified to arrest the escapees, they said.

