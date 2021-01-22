Kozhikode

Guns used by poachers’ gang recovered

The guns and other poaching items recovered from a gang by the Forest Department squad at Kallanpullu in Kozhikode district on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A special squad of the Forest Department recovered guns and many other accessories used by a poachers’ gang at Kallanpullu near Poovaranthodu in Kozhikode district on Thursday.

The gang fled from the spot on seeing the squad. Officials, who were part of the inspection, said there were attempts to attack the squad members using guard dogs. A search in the area had been intensified to arrest the escapees, they said.

