Gulf returnee’s complaint fake, say police

The Kozhikode Rural Police on Saturday confirmed that the complaint lodged by a Villiyappally native that he was attacked by a gang of unidentified men during his quarantine period was fake.
Police sources said the man who recently returned from Bahrain had cooked up the story to gain social attention.
It was on Friday that the man filed a petition with the Vadakara police, claiming that he was stabbed by an unidentified gang. He also had a stab injury on his hand. The man had sought the help of local people to reach a hospital at Vadakara for treatment.
The man had claimed that he had been exposed to social media harassment for his positive comments about the initiatives of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre. However, his claims were proved false when the police examined visuals from a nearby CCTV camera.
The police had taken the incident seriously as the man had been in home quarantine after leaving the district-level quarantine centre in Kozhikode. They had also intensified search for the gang members to place them in quarantine for safety.
According to the police, the 46-year-old man, who was totally upset with the financial crisis following his return to Kerala, had cut his wrist using scissors. He did it to gain sympathy and thereby draw the attention of charity organisations, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath