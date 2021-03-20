Kozhikode

Guitarist Hutton passes away

Archie Hutton  

Archie Hutton, who died here on Thursday night aged 87, was a talented guitarist and helped make Western music more popular in and around Kozhikode.

He was exceptionally good at Hawaiian and Spanish guitars. He was very much part of the active rock scene of the city back in the 1980s and 90s. He had a band too — Hutton’s Orchestra.

Hutton, who worked as a staff musician at the Kozhikode station of the All India Radio, also used to perform for legendary composers M.S. Baburaj and K. Raghavan. He sang a song too, for the 1968 film, Love in Kerala, the music of which was composed by Baburaj.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2021 12:01:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/guitarist-hutton-passes-away/article34112719.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY