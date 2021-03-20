Guitarist Hutton passes away

Archie Hutton, who died here on Thursday night aged 87, was a talented guitarist and helped make Western music more popular in and around Kozhikode.

He was exceptionally good at Hawaiian and Spanish guitars. He was very much part of the active rock scene of the city back in the 1980s and 90s. He had a band too — Hutton’s Orchestra.

Hutton, who worked as a staff musician at the Kozhikode station of the All India Radio, also used to perform for legendary composers M.S. Baburaj and K. Raghavan. He sang a song too, for the 1968 film, Love in Kerala, the music of which was composed by Baburaj.