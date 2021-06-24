Kozhikode

Guidelines for exams in Calicut varsity

The University of Calicut has issued guidelines for the conduct of examinations for postgraduate and undergraduate students scheduled to begin from next week.

Chief superintendents of the exam centres should inform the nearest health centre, police station and fire station in advance about the arrangements. The centres should be completely disinfected. The students should follow the pandemic protocol.

Those who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 will not be allowed to appear for the exams.

Special exams will be held for them later. They need not sign the attendance register but could show ID proof.


