Guest worker found dead in pond

Rajasthan native reached here for carpentry works at a resort

A 28-year-old migrant worker was found dead in a pond of a private resort at Kanhirangad near Thondarnadu in the district on Wednesday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Gummer Singh, a native of Rajasthan. The man reached here for carpentry works for the resort under construction.

A police team recovered the body after the resort authorities complained that the man had gone missing on Tuesday morning.

The exact reason for the death could be ascertained only after the autopsy, the police said.

The body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady and a case of unnatural death has been registered.