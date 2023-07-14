HamberMenu
GST squads conduct flash inspections in shops in Kozhikode

Tax evasion suspected on the part of traders running around 25 shops in city

July 14, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Goods and Service Tax officials during a raid at a textile shop on S.M. Street in Kozhikode on Friday.

Goods and Service Tax officials during a raid at a textile shop on S.M. Street in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Following confidential complaints about suspected tax evasion, a team of officials from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department conducted surprise inspections in eight shops on S.M. Street in the city on Friday.

Though a section of traders opposed the inspection, officials went ahead with the raid with police protection. Some traders reportedly tried to lock up the officials inside a shop.

Sources said the search was held following confirmed reports that owners and partners of around 25 shops in the city were answerable for tax evasion. Preliminary investigation found that the government had lost nearly ₹27 crore.

Meanwhile, functionaries of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti denied reports that traders had prevented the checking squads from going ahead with their work. A few traders who wanted to go for Friday prayers had sought permission from the officials that was interpreted as an argument, they said.

