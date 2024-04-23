Growth chart to track hormone disorders in children

April 23, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

Legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi was just 11-years-old when he was diagnosed with a growth hormone disorder. Lack of sufficient amount of hormones in the body had stunted his growth, and Messi had to take injections to address the condition.

Paediatricians and endocrinologists in Kerala have flagged the need for preparing a growth chart to track similar problems in children to ensure timely treatment for them. This was among the many topics discussed at a two-day conference held at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health, Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, recently. P.S.N. Menon, former Professor, Paediatrics, All-India Institute of Medical Science, New Delhi, delivered the keynote address.

According to sources, many children are now facing growth hormone deficiency leading to reduced height of their bodies. The paediatricians need to check if the children have proper height in accordance with their age and what are the possible reasons. They will have to be given hormone injections as soon as possible. Though the treatment is a bit costly, the sources point out that the State government is now offering it for free.

Another topic discussed at the conference was related to the need for early screening to detect Type-1 diabetes and thyroid disorders. There has been a rise in the number of children with thyroid disorders and diabetes in the State because of the early screening system being implemented in government hospitals. They are given timely treatment for free as well. The government hospitals are also conducting screening to detect congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a group of genetic conditions that affect the adrenalin glands. The conference was organised by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics.