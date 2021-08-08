Growing concern over strangers entering virtual classrooms

Weak passwords, old invitation links helping them gain access to online sessions

Even as an increasing number of complaints are being recorded across the State about the infiltration of strangers into online classrooms, two more such incidents have been reported to the police in Kozhikode.

The suspects who reportedly verbally abused the students and appeared nude during the online sessions are still at large though the police have claimed to identify them.

While one instance was reported by the students and teachers of Government High School, Meenchanda, the management of a private tuition centre has also filed a complaint about an unidentified man entering the virtual classroom and flashing the participants.

The two latest incidents are among the five such cases reported within a month in the district. Many teachers were reportedly scared to file written petitions. In some cases that have already been reported, the suspects were absconding.

According to Cyber Cell officials, weak passwords and invitation links that were several months old were found to be the major reasons aiding the entry of strangers into virtual classrooms. They said the option to create new invitation links and passwords was rarely used by a majority of virtual classroom operators.

The posting of such invitation links on private WhatsApp groups and social media pages was also found to create difficulties. Even after frequent reminders from the Kerala Police Cyberdome and the police, many were not following the safety guidelines.

In some of the incidents, the complainants also failed to submit digital evidence against the suspects. According to Cyber Cell officials, at least a screenshot of the suspected persons should be produced for quick investigation into such incidents. Tracing of suspects would be difficult with just the statement of complainants and students, they added.