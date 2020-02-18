Kozhikode

Groundwater meet from Tuesday

Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnankutty will open the third national groundwater conference at the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), Kunnamnagalam, on Tuesday. Around 300 delegates from various States are expected to take part in the three-day meet.

Nearly 200 papers related to groundwater conservation and newer technologies will be presented on the occasion. Apart from Indian delegates, participants from Russia, Canada, Nigeria, Bangladesh, France, and Nepal will attend the sessions, a press release said.

