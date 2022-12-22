GRIHA 3-star award for Calicut airport

December 22, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Calicut International Airport Director Seshadrivasam Suresh (left) receiving the GRIHA 3-star award from Switzerland Ambassador Ralf Heckner at GRIHA summit in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The new international arrival block at Calicut International Airport, Karipur, has won the three-star recognition of the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) Council. The 3-star GRIHA rating was quite an achievement, said Calicut Airport Director Seshadrivasam Suresh. He received the award from Swiss Ambassador Ralf Heckner at the 14 th GRIHA summit held in New Delhi last week. The summit was organised with the theme ‘Towards net positive habitats’.

