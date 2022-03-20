Greens urge Kerala government to back out from tunnel road project

Concern over impact of proposed Ankkampoyil-Kalladi tunnel road project on Western Ghats

A joint committee of environmental organisations has demanded that the State government back out from the Ankkampoyil-Kalladi tunnel road project considering its impact on the Western Ghats.

A meeting of the All kerala River Protection Committee, Western Ghats River Protection Committee, Paristhithi Samrakshana Samiti units in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Malappuram, Paristhithi Samrakshana Ekopana Samiti, Chaliyar Samrakshana Samiti, Lohya Vichara Vedi, Green Cross, and Sarvodaya Mandalam in Kozhikode on Sunday noted that the project might affect the ecological balance of the Western Ghats, besides impacting water security of Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram districts.

The meeting termed clearances obtained for the project a “farce and done in haste and ignoring the importance of biodiversity and forests.” It demanded that the government reject the forest clearance for the project. Instead, an expert committee should be appointed to study wildlife and biodiversity of the region.

The meeting called for a reconsideration of the environmental impact assessment report, which was allegedly prepared without giving serious thought to the matter. The report does not mention the social or environmental impact of the project, the meeting pointed out.

The organisations are planning to submit memorandums to the authorities concerned demanding studies on the project by experts. A working committee with T.V. Rajan as chairman and N. Badusha as general convenor has been formed to coordinate activities, a press release said.