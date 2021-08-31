Greens to protest against land handover at Thusharagiri

KOZHIKODE

31 August 2021 19:04 IST

All Kerala River Protection Committee to move court

The All Kerala River Protection Committee is planning public protests at Thusharagiri if the State government does not take steps to protect the disputed land there.

Committee general secretary T.V. Rajan said the first such protest involving environmental activists from all over the State would be held in the second week of September. Activist Medha Padkar was expected to take part in it, he added.

“We have documented proof that the State conceded defeat in several aspects of the case in the Supreme Court and that some of the arguments of the State were wrong, which resulted in the case going in favour of the earlier landowners,” said Mr. Rajan, adding that the committee was planning to approach the court on its own, since the government was not keen on doing it.

The committee had earlier expressed fear that if the 24 acres of land was handed over to the earlier owners based on the Supreme Court order, it would affect the existence of the Chalipuzha river that originates from the waterfalls at Thusharagiri.

Activist C.R. Neelakandan, who visited the spot a few days ago, had flayed the move to hand over the land and had urged the State government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court. The committee feared that other owners too would misuse the opportunity to demand their lands back, which would then spell doom for the Thusharagiri ecotourism project.

Mr. Rajan said the committee would file a petition in court by the end of the week.