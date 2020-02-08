Greens stage protest march

Members of the Eliyaramala Samrakshana Samiti took out a march to the Chevayur police station on Saturday alleging that the police were soft-pedalling the investigation into an incident in which their samiti leader was assaulted by the supporters of a local quarry project.

Environmental activist C.R. Neelakandan inaugurated the march.

The protesters alleged that the probe into the incident had been moving at a snail’s pace for more than four months.

No one was arrested in connection with the assault, they claimed.