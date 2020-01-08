Greens oppose construction ofroad through wetlands, beach

The District Environmental Committee has opposed the construction of a road by filling wetlands and destroying mangroves on the Thottada beach, which is under the Edakkad zonal office of the Kannur Corporation.

A meeting presided over by activist C. Vishalakshan and attended by committee members Hari Chakkarakkal, Vinod Payyada, Asha Hari, P.K. Vasanth, V. Devadas, M.P. Pradeepan, and P.K Suhail here on Wednesday alleged that the road is being built with an eye on real estate business.

“If the road is built, the entire ecological belt in Kannur district will be destroyed. The areas is home to several rare species of flora and fauna and is a habitat for migratory birds,” said Mr. Vishalakshan.

The meeting observed that the proposed road would lead to the collapse of the Thottada beach which was featured on the world tourism map.

As part of their plan to launch an agitation against the move, the activists visited the area and filed a petition with the District Collector.

On January 14, a biodiversity study will be conducted in the area led by V.C. Balakrishnan, a leading biodiversity researcher.

The meeting urged the State Biodiversity Board and the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority to intervene urgently.