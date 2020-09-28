Greens observe River Day with a unique get-together

Environmentalists planting saplings on the banks of Mampuzha (Kallai) in Kozhikode on Sunday on the occasion of International River Day.

The banks of river Kallai at Kunnathupalam in Kozhikode witnessed a unique get-together on Sunday, marking International River Day. Around 35 environmental activists got together in complete adherence of COVID protocol to discuss this year’s theme of the day, Women-Water-Climate Change. Similar meetings were held across the State on the banks of rivers such as the Chaliyar, Iruvazhinji, Bharathapuzha, and Periyar. “This is the first time the River Day is being observed so enthusiastically in the State. The long inaction must have triggered such a response from environmentalists,” said T.V. Rajan, general secretary of the Kerala Nadhi Samrakshana Samiti that organised the events across the State.

“It is often perceived that collecting water is the responsibility of women and girls while men work and boys study. Women and girls sometimes have to travel miles to get water for their household. One point that we tried to stress is that men have equal responsibility in collecting water,” Mr. Rajan said. On the other hand, climate change was leading to scarcity of water across the world, he added.

In Kozhikode, district secretary of the samiti K. Ramadevi opened the get-together and stressed the need to protect rivers, as only five per cent of the water available in the world was devoid of salt. “Over 95% of the water now available is salty and unfit for human use,” she said.

The participants later planted saplings on the banks of the river to prevent soil erosion. The samiti is also planning a seminar on the topic on the Aluva river banks on October 3 on the occasion of State River Day.