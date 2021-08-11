Greens demand steps to protect Thusharagiri

They allege bid by Forest officials to help landowners

A collective of environmentalists from across the State has appealed to the government to take steps to protect the Thusharagiri forest in Kozhikode district at any cost.

In a memorandum signed by over 60 activists representing various organisations as well as independent activists, they accused Forest officials of maintaining a lackadaisical attitude with regard to the 24 acres of forest land that should be returned to the original owners on the basis of a recent Supreme Court order.

Citing the importance of the three waterfalls in nourishing the nearby land in the form of Chalippuzha, the forum pointed out that the Forest Department had made no efforts to bring it before the Supreme Court during the hearing of the two-decades-old case.

Thusharagiri is a hub of biodiversity, and the climate and water availability in the nearby regions depend on the existence of the forest. Besides, Thusharagiri and Chalippuzha host the International Kayaking Championship every year, a major tourist attraction. “The Forest Department had taken the case very lightly to help landowners. It is evident from the judgment that a large-scale conspiracy is behind the attitude of the Forest Department in the case. The department did not attempt to highlight the importance of the forest, the extent of biodiversity, or the origin of Chalippuzha in the court. It did not even mention that the forest is home to a wide variety of birds and animals,” the forum said in a statement. It also demanded a fresh study on the biodiversity of the Thusharagiri forest.

M.N. Karassery, T. Shobheendran, C.R. Neelakandan, Thayat Balan, P. Vasu, Kalpetta Narayanan, U.K. Kumaran, P. Surendran, Kusumam Joseph, and T.N. Prathapan, MP, are among those who signed the memorandum.