Greenfield highway: verification of land titles in progress to speed up acquisition

March 12, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The process of land title verification and submission of original documents by land owners is under way as part of measures in place to acquire land for the fast-track completion of the proposed Palakkad-Kozhikode greenfield highway.

A special camp conducted by the land acquisition wing last week has helped the Revenue department to complete verification of documents submitted by about 500 landowners living in the project area.

In Kozhikode district, the land acquisition works will have to be completed in Perumanna and Olavanna villages. The land owners who could not attend the previous verification camps will be allowed to submit their documents directly to the office of Special tahsildar at Koyilandy for consideration. Title deeds, no encumbrance certificates, and other land-related documents will have to be produced to approve the compensation claim.

It was in April 2022 that the government issued a notification for the acquisition of 36 hectares of land between Vazhayur and Iringallur alone for realising the 121-km-long greenfield highway project. In Kozhikode district, the acquisition procedures would be completed in such a way to facilitate the construction of an eight-kilometre stretch.

National Highway Authority of India officials said it would be the shortest roadway from Kozhikode to Palakkad. They also said a trumpet interchange, one of the scientific-grade separation methods used for ensuring uninterrupted traffic at junctions, would come up at Iringallur in Kozhikode as one of the project highlights.

Though many of the small-scale land owners are seemingly in support of the compensation package, the opposition on the part of a section of traders still continues at some locations. Merchant association functionaries claim that about 40 buildings in Perumanna, one of the prime locations on the route, will have to be demolished for the project. It will affect about 200 traders who are quite unhappy with the already announced compensation package, they said.

Meanwhile, Revenue department sources said that there are local protests in several areas on different issues and claims that can be easily settled through discussions. In Kozhikode district, the acquisition of land will not be a major hurdle as the project covers only a short distance.