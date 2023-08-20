Greenfield highway: takeover of land to be completed in two months

August 20, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The takeover of land for the upcoming Palakkad-Kozhikode greenfield highway will be completed in two months, clearing the ground for the major land development and civil works on the route.

Distribution of compensation through bank accounts for all eligible landholders who completed the five-level verification procedures including land survey and valuation is also expected to begin on time with the completion of the acquisition procedures.

In Kozhikode district, the land acquisition procedures are mainly applicable for land holders in Perumanna and Olavanna villages. There have been several rounds of camps for land holders to complete the land document verification procedures to clear their claims for compensations. A team of Revenue department officials led by a special tahsildar has been on duty for several months to clear the acquisition formalities.

The claim of those who have already submitted clear title deeds, no encumbrance certificates, land tax receipts, and other land-related documents has been primarily short-listed for compensation. There have also been options to submit the documents directly to the special tahsildar’s office at Koyilandy. According to official sources, only very few landowners are still left to submit the required papers.

The proposal for the construction of multi-crore greenfield road got a fillip when the government issued a notification about the acquisition in April 2022. The total area required for the completion of the 121-km project in Kozhikode district alone was 36 hectares. A major portion of the identified area was located between Vazhayur and Iringallur. The total distance to be covered in Kozhikode district was found to be eight kilometres.

On completion, it would be the shortest roadway from Kozhikode to Palakkad with minimal intercessions and traffic interruptions. A trumpet interchange, claimed to be the first such project in northern Kerala region would come up at Iringallur for ensuring an interrupted flow of vehicles. Being one of the best and scientific grade separation methods, it would be an added advantage for the city to avoid a bottle neck at the junction.

Though the National Highway Authority of India is confident to complete the work in the shortest possible time, the local action committees in some of the areas are still up in arms against the project. As there are 22 villages now part of the project in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts, many of the local action committees are remaining united to fight for their rights and the protection of their agriculture fields.

In Kozhikode district, the major opponents are a section of traders who fear the loss of about 40 buildings in Perumanna village alone. According to the leaders of a local merchants’ forum, about 200 traders will be affected by the project who are also unhappy with the already announced compensation package. The highest number of protesters are in Palakkad district with the increased requirement of land.