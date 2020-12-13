Green booths ready across Kozhikode district

Kozhikode

13 December 2020 20:06 IST

All booths in Koyilandy, Vadakara municipalities set up following green protocol

Green polling and distribution booths set up across the district following the green protocol are expected to grab eyeballs on election day.

The green booths have been set up in 12 blocks, municipalities and the Corporation under the aegis of the respective local bodies and the district administration based on the guidelines issued by the Suchitwa Mission. All booths in Koyilandy and Vadakara municipalities had been set up following the green protocol, said Suchitwa Mission District Coordinator P.M. Surya.

St. Joseph’s Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Silk Street, and Government Ganapath Girls Higher Secondary School, Chalappuram, are the green polling booths within the corporation limits while Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu, a distribution centre of polling materials, is also a green booth.

Signboards, decorations and even waste bins in these booths have been made using eco-friendly materials, mainly coconut leaves. Disposable articles such as plastic bottles, and paper cups and plates have been strictly banned. The waste collected will be segregated on the spot and handed over to Haritha Karma Senas.

Earlier, the Haritha Keralam Mission, the Suchitwa Mission and the State Election Commission had come up with a pamphlet on the green protocol and the COVID protocol to be followed during the election process. The polling officers were trained and awareness programmes were held for candidates, political party representatives and election agents.