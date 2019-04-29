Great Motivator Award presented to Gopinath Muthukad

“A prophet of positive attitude.” That is how former Chief Secretary and Karnataka Minister J. Alexander described Gopinath Muthukad. He particularly recalled a reality show in which the magician had participated. “When judges pointed out mistakes made by contestants, this man encouraged them,” he said.

Mr. Alexander was in Kozhikode to attend a function where the OISCA Great Motivator Award was presented to Mr. Muthukad. “His programmes are cathartic. He teaches children to love goodness and hate evil,” said Mr. Alexander, who is also the president of OISCA Bengaluru chapter.

Mr. Muthukad was chosen for the award in recognition of his efforts to change the approach to life by children, especially the differently abled.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Muthukad said his growth as a motivational speaker was quite accidental. “We don’t allow anyone to record our magic shows. But my motivational classes are recorded and passed on from one person to another. I realised that I needed to adopt another mode to communicate with more number of people,” he said.

Recalling his father’s words, Mr. Muthukad said love was like a ripple made by a stone in a pond. It always comes back. “Communication gap between parents and children is the biggest problem these days. Give your children your prime time to prevent them from seeking love elsewhere,” he advised parents.

Mr. Muthukad said his experiments with differently abled children was a success and announced the opening of Different Art Centre in October this year. “We will bring out very special children out of special children,” he said.

Kerala State Food Commission Chairman K.V. Mohan Kumar, who is also the president of OISCA South India chapter, presided over the event. Former president and industrialist P.V. Gangadharan and State secretary V.P. Sasidharan were present.