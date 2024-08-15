ADVERTISEMENT

‘Grandmom Magic’ project to empower elderly with creative ventures

Published - August 15, 2024 12:15 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Elderly women at the Kozhikode Corporation’s Pakalveedu display bottles of hand wash they have manufactured. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Mayor Beena Philip will launch ‘Grandmom Magic’, a project of the Kozhikode Corporation at the Pakalveedu (elderly day-care home) at Kunduparamba on August 16 (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Grandmom Magic is a pioneering project aimed at offering recreational activities through creativity, while generating a small income for the elderly. As part of the initiative, elderly women at the Pakalveedu are producing dish detergent and hand wash, which will soon be available in the market.

“Members were trained by a teacher from Kunduparamba Higher Secondary School. The Kerala Gramin Bank has funded the initiative as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts,” said P. Diwakaran, the welfare standing committee chairman of the Corporation, who is spearheading the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation has envisaged the project to provide entertainment for the elderly. “We will soon begin manufacturing agarbattis. The proceeds from the sale of the products will go entirely to those who produce them,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The civic body plans to implement the project in four other elderly day-care homes under it.

MLA Thottathil Raveendran will preside over the launch ceremony on Friday, while Deputy Mayor Musafar Ahamed and Kerala Gramin Bank chairperson Vimala Vijayabhaskar will be the guests of honour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US