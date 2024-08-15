‘Grandmom Magic’ project to empower elderly with creative ventures

Mayor Beena Philip will launch ‘Grandmom Magic’, a project of the Kozhikode Corporation at the Pakalveedu (elderly day-care home) at Kunduparamba on August 16 (Friday).

Grandmom Magic is a pioneering project aimed at offering recreational activities through creativity, while generating a small income for the elderly. As part of the initiative, elderly women at the Pakalveedu are producing dish detergent and hand wash, which will soon be available in the market.

“Members were trained by a teacher from Kunduparamba Higher Secondary School. The Kerala Gramin Bank has funded the initiative as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts,” said P. Diwakaran, the welfare standing committee chairman of the Corporation, who is spearheading the project.

The Corporation has envisaged the project to provide entertainment for the elderly. “We will soon begin manufacturing agarbattis. The proceeds from the sale of the products will go entirely to those who produce them,” he added.

The civic body plans to implement the project in four other elderly day-care homes under it.

MLA Thottathil Raveendran will preside over the launch ceremony on Friday, while Deputy Mayor Musafar Ahamed and Kerala Gramin Bank chairperson Vimala Vijayabhaskar will be the guests of honour.