ADVERTISEMENT

Grand procession in Kozhikode to mark victory at school arts fest

January 09, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A replica of the gold cup for the winners of the State School Arts Festival being taken in a procession around Kozhikode city on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A replica of the gold cup for the winners of the State School Arts Festival was taken in a procession around Kozhikode city on Monday, two days after the district bagged the overall championship at the event.

Many people participated in the procession that was accompanied by a band performance, people carrying ornamental umbrellas, and students dancing to numbers.

The cup was placed in an open jeep, and the rally began from Muthalakkulam ground and culminated on the premises of BEM High School at Mananchira. Later, Haritha Karma Sena members and sanitation workers of the Kozhikode Corporation were honoured for their commendable work at the festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who opened a public event later, said organisations representing teachers, students, people’s representatives, political leaders, and various sub-committees had worked well to make the festival a success. Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil said the people of Kozhikode had thronged all the venues in large numbers and made it a memorable event. Mayor Beena Philip, MLA Thottathil Raveendran, and officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US