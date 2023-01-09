HamberMenu
Grand procession in Kozhikode to mark victory at school arts fest

January 09, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A replica of the gold cup for the winners of the State School Arts Festival being taken in a procession around Kozhikode city on Monday.

A replica of the gold cup for the winners of the State School Arts Festival being taken in a procession around Kozhikode city on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A replica of the gold cup for the winners of the State School Arts Festival was taken in a procession around Kozhikode city on Monday, two days after the district bagged the overall championship at the event.

Many people participated in the procession that was accompanied by a band performance, people carrying ornamental umbrellas, and students dancing to numbers.

The cup was placed in an open jeep, and the rally began from Muthalakkulam ground and culminated on the premises of BEM High School at Mananchira. Later, Haritha Karma Sena members and sanitation workers of the Kozhikode Corporation were honoured for their commendable work at the festival.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who opened a public event later, said organisations representing teachers, students, people’s representatives, political leaders, and various sub-committees had worked well to make the festival a success. Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil said the people of Kozhikode had thronged all the venues in large numbers and made it a memorable event. Mayor Beena Philip, MLA Thottathil Raveendran, and officials were present.

