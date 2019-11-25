Gradual ban on plastic sought

The Kerala State Small Industries Association has urged the State government to reconsider the time limit announced for the ban of single-use plastic products in the State.

Association president M. Khalid said in a press release that immediate ban on such products may spell doom for several small-scale enterprises that use single-use plastic containers to pack their products. Manufacturers of food-based products, oil, detergent, cleaning agents and drinking water packaging units are most affected by the ban. Most of them may have stocked packaging materials for at least six months and the ban at a short notice will render them useless and cause heavy loss to the units. Besides, they do not have alternative packaging materials suitable to their requirements.

Mr. Khalid expressed the association’s apprehension that the ban may come as yet another shock to the manufacturing sector in the State, that is already crippled by demonetisation, GST and the recession in general. This will affect not just the entrepreneurs, but the employees too, he noted.

The association has suggested reducing the littering of plastic by using it for road work. Instead of banning PET bottles, the government should collect them and encourage recycling units and exclude them from GST. Immediate ban on plastic carry bags will also lead to the closure of many plastic product manufacturing units. The government should go for gradual imposition of the ban to give them time to find other means of livelihood.