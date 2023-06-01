GPS-based tracking of school buses to soon become a reality in Kozhikode

June 01, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The GPS-enabled tracking of school buses, proposed nearly 10 years ago as a safety measure for students and dropped later due to technical issues, will soon be a reality in Kozhikode district, with the full-fledged operation of Motor Vehicle department’s Vidhya Vahan mobile application.

The new Android application, available for free download on Google Play Store, can be accessed by parents on completion of data entry work by school managements.

Based on instructions from the MVD and the police, the school managements will have to complete entry of students’ details and other particulars of educational institution vehicles in two weeks. Parents will be allowed to access the app using their mobile numbers. Real-time tracking of the vehicles’ location and speed and other emergency alerts will be possible through the new system.

Schools that have already set up their own individual GPS-based tracking systems can seek exemption from the new system. However, many government and aided schools are likely to benefit from the new project. More features and updates are likely to improve the mobile app after its trial run in the State.

According to MVD officials, about 700 school buses are likely to be linked to the new tracking app within Kozhikode Regional Transport Office limits alone in the first phase. They hope to cover about 1,000 vehicles on completion of enrolment in the district. The fitness of the majority of the vehicles had been checked to comply with State-level directives to ensure students’ safety during the new academic year, they said.

Schools will also have to submit the details of all students who make use of pick-and-drop service to the traffic police. The school authorities have been asked to assign a teacher to ensure safe transportation of students and monitor the movement of school buses.

“Though there had been proposals to introduce Radio Frequency Identification and Detection [RFID] cards for students to enable parents to get SMS alerts on the entry and exit of children from the buses, the difficulty in establishing an exclusive server affected it. Due to security reasons, the use of free available servers was also dropped,” said an MVD official. He said the implementation of the proposal with the support of agencies such as Keltron would boost existing safety measures in the sector.

