Govt. withdraws suspension of mental health centre official

Decision based on Health Services official’s report

Decision based on Health Services official’s report

The Health department has revoked the suspension of K.C. Ramesan, superintendent, Government Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattom. He has been appointed as superintendent of Government General Hospital, Kozhikode.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), which had decided to go on leave en masse on Tuesday in protest against the perceived delay in reinstating the official, withdrew the strike in the morning itself. According to government sources, N. Rajendran, who is now superintendent at Government General Hospital, will replace Dr. Ramesan.

The official was suspended earlier this month after a remand prisoner lodged at the mental health centre died in a road accident after slipping away from the facility. The KGMOA had termed this a unilateral action, as only two months were left for Dr. Ramesan’s retirement from service. It was also alleged that an attempt had been made to stall his promotion to a higher grade. The doctors had also launched an agitation.

Health Minister Veena George had instructed P.P. Preetha, Director-in-charge, Health Services, to visit the mental health centre and submit a report on the issue. Subsequently, the KGMOA suspended the agitation till June 10. Dr. Preetha spoke to the staff and others at the facility during her two-day visit from June 7. The KGMOA had declared to resume the strike from June 14, alleging that the government was dragging its feet on the matter. Now, Dr. Preetha is learnt to have submitted a report to the Principal Secretary, Health, based on which a decision was taken to take Dr. Ramesan back to service.