Govt. will sort out row over S.M. Street, says CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaking at the Kerala Paryadanam event at Government Higher Secondary School, Karaparamba, Kozhikode, on Sunday.

Kozhikode

27 December 2020 22:20 IST

Pinarayi lists development priorities for Kozhikode district

Talks will be held to sort out the issues that were raised after the beautification of S.M. Street in the city, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was responding to suggestions from people from different walks of life at the Kozhikode district-leg of the ‘Kerala Paryadanam’ (Kerala Tour), an interactive session with people from different walks of life, at the Government Higher Secondary School, Karaparamba, here on Sunday.

Mr. Vijayan said that some of those issues [at S.M. Street] were related to vehicle parking and serious in nature. A comprehensive approach was needed. He claimed that the government was encouraging the real estate sector. It could engage with builders who raised objections to some of the laws related to building construction. Sewage system would have to be implemented in all cities. e-governance would get a boost in local bodies, Mr. Vijayan said.

Bypass work

The problems related to the development of the Kozhikode Bypass had been sorted out and works would begin in 20 days. Work on the Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel road would be taken up after a study by the Konkan Railway Corporation. He said that CNG stations would be set up in Kozhikode district once the GAIL project is launched on January 5. The 6-km distance between Kallai river and Sarovaram Biopark and the 3-km distance between Korappuzha and Sarovaram too had been cleaned. The path between Korappuzha and the Kallai river would be fit for transport once the ongoing development projects are over. The flyovers at Ramanattukara, Thondayad and Panniyankara had been thrown open to traffic and bridges would be built at Paloli and Moorad.

The government was considering the second phase of the Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board. Ten roads that are 26-km long would be developed. The detailed project reports of seven of them were ready. A sum of ₹693 crore had been spent in the first phase of the City Road Improvement scheme. Six roads that are 22.25-km-long had been developed. Tender works were on for maintenance drudging at the Beypore Port, he added.

Shortage of land

The government was trying to utilise the vast tracts of land belonging to the defunct Gwalior Rayons at Mavoor. Shortage of land was one of the problems before starting new industrial ventures. There was a proposal to introduce a facility through which people starting industrial units on government land can deposit the land price in instalments.

The Chief Minister said that Kozhikode figured in the government’s efforts to boost the tourism sector. Instead of the government developing tourism on its own, joint ventures and private ventures would be encouraged. Night life-based tourism activities would be pushed through once the COVID situation eased. A museum showcasing Kozhikode’s history was in the pipeline. The government Cyber Park in Kozhikode would soon get a new chief executive officer.

Representatives of industry, commerce, community organisations and others were present.